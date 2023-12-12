Delta Spotlighted Six Emerging Artists During Miami Art Week

View the gallery

Last week, Delta headed to Miami Art Week with six up-and-coming artists along for the ride. The airline selected Derek Abella, Elliot and Erick Jiménez, Emmett Moore, Jillian Mayer and Olivia Pedigo for the project because of their deep ties to Miami. Delta tapped UTA Fine Arts creative director Arthur Lewis, to co-host events throughout the week in the air and on the ground in Miami starting with an immersive charter flight and concluding with a bespoke open-air gallery event in South Beach. “Delta is taking flight to the Miami art world, and there is no better way to connect with this city than through our talented artist partners who work in this community and call it home,” says Delta’s CMO Alicia Tillman. “It is a privilege to showcase the work of these artists alongside our brand in a dynamic and vibrant environment like Miami and further our efforts to uplift and elevate partners with a unique perspective.” On Wednesday, December 6, Delta brought artists, curators, influencers and other creatives on an invite-only, art-themed charter departing from JFK to South Florida. The aircraft was turned into an immersive art gallery in the sky, projecting the artwork from each artist on the overhead bins throughout the flight, creating a new canvas for their work to be seen.

Once in Miami, Delta celebrated each artist on Saturday night with an exhibition at 1111 Lincoln Road, an open-air venue suspended above the city. “As we embark on this artistic journey celebrating six Miami-based artists, we will elevate creativity to new heights through our bespoke airborne gallery and on-the-ground exhibition that mirrors the fusion of imagination and innovation, reshaping the art experience,” says Lewis. “Delta’s dedication to uplifting local narratives resonates with Miami’s vibrant spirit, and I am honored to host this convergence, where art transcends boundaries and takes flight.” With more than 80 daily flights from from South Florida’s three major airports (MIA, FLL, PBI) to 15 domestic cities, Delta dominates travel in the area. From Miami, Delta offers more than 30 daily flights to 11 destinations in the U.S., and to an additional 13 cities throughout the globe through its partnerships with Aeromexico, Air France/KLM, LATAM Airlines and Virgin Atlantic.