The new 2,100-square-foot Aerin Villa Jasmine at The Colony Hotel has been personally designed by lifestyle entrepreneur Aerin Lauder. Drawing inspiration from her memories of spending years in Palm Beach as a child with her grandmother, Estée Lauder, the villa underwent a complete renovation and redesign to reveal a pastel-hued retreat. “Palm Beach has been an important part of my life since I was a little girl,” says Lauder. “I have beautiful memories of this special place with my family. Being able to design and curate a villa for The Colony Hotel is a dream come true.”

Lauder incorporated lighting from her own line, woven rattan furniture by Soane and botanical print fabrics by Colefax & Fowler. The villa offers a direct private entrance, two generous master bedrooms, two full-size bathrooms, kitchen and gracious living and dining areas, each opening out to the fountained villa courtyard or front patio via French doors. Original historical details abound, including old growth pecky cypress doors and cast stone fireplace. With one foot on Worth Avenue and the other in the ocean, The Colony’s ethos of casual elegance provides the perfect backdrop for this collaboration. “As female leaders of family legacies, Aerin and I share a vision of a life lived beautifully,” says Sarah Wetenhall, Owner and CEO of The Colony. “Our deep roots in Palm Beach inspire our aesthetics, making AERIN the ideal partner for The Colony.”

Villa Jasmine is one of seven individually decorated villa apartments created from the historic Mediterranean-style Casa Manana, the original home of The Colony Hotel’s founders. There is an effortless cohesion between the Lauder-designed villa and The Colony Hotel, from the coastal color palette to the classic yet contemporary design elements. “The Colony Hotel is an iconic destination that allows you to experience the magic of Palm Beach and we hope that the Villa Jasmine becomes the perfect escape, especially during the unique times that we are living today,” says Lauder.