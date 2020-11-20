What’s Happening in Palm Beach

The glittery island of Palm Beach is tucked away in South Florida like its very own luxury sanctuary. Dotted with pastel-hued hotels and chic beachfront eateries, a getaway to Palm Beach can include different restaurants every night, high-end shopping during the days, and Instagram-worthy hotels for days. Depending on your travel plans, you may simply be daydreaming about escaping to Palm Beach or perhaps you live there and would like a mini staycation! Here are the newest spots that you should visit in Palm Beach, Florida.

The Colony Hotel reopened this October with an expanded Swifty’s Pool area and a complete lobby renovation. The new Living Room is being designed by Kemble Interiors and will feature de Gournay’s first ever completely bespoke wallpaper design, created in collaboration with property owner Sarah Wetenhall in what she calls “a love letter to Palm Beach.”

The Breakers resort has launched its second off-site restaurant located at Via Flagler by The Breakers, an alfresco plaza down the road from the oceanfront property. Named after Florida visionary and resort founder Henry M. Flagler, Henry’s Palm Beach is all about American classics like chicken pot pie, beef Wellington, Dover sole and housemade pastas. The spacious and colorful interiors were designed by the resort’s longtime designer, Adam D. Tihany, and have been adapted with social distancing top of mind.