Versace Debuts Outdoor Furniture

This luxe fashion house is going tropical with their newest launch inspired by red carpet style

Written by Jessie Ajluni

The moment that Jennifer Lopez stepped out in her statement-making jungle print dress designed by Donatella Versace at the 42nd Grammy Awards she cemented herself as a style icon. Now, almost 20 years later, the brand is looking to capture the magic of that print again through their launch of outdoor furnishing. Aptly named “The Jungle,” the collection features an iteration of that famous pattern combined with sleek grey teak wood and hi-tech suede accents.

Coming in a multitude of products ranging from hanging beds, armchairs, and an incredibly chic fire pit table, there is no shortage of pieces to help curate your ultimate backyard entertaining space.

