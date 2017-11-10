View the gallery

Uber-cool designers and fashion industry darlings Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne of Public School have launched a special collection of athleisure gear and activewear for SoulCycle.

The collaboration which features crewnecks in terry fabrics and a hoodie with grosgrain ribbon detailing–ranging between $65 and $655­–is a new take on versatile activewear, meant to get riders from the studio to the street without sacrificing style. Chow and Osborne, who are both big SoulCycle fans, were inspired by their signature monochrome streetwear pieces and translated this aesthetic into the seven-piece collection available now at SoulCycle studios nationwide and on soul-cycle.com.

