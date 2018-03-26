From the Bitmoji avatars we text to our friends to the websites we use to fashion everything from denim to undergarments, we live in a time of peak personalization. Never before have our points of view—and the fact that they can be gleaned by others upon first glance—mattered as much as they do now. Seizing on our collective need to express, Coach has raised the bar on customization in an exclusive and experiential way.

With Coach Create, the fashion and accessories brand introduces a unique program this spring that allows shoppers to personalize a select number of handbags and small leather goods to their own liking. Start with the brand’s 1972 favorite, the Saddle, or the downtown Bowery Crossbody, and render each in a color, from tulip pinks to warm bordeauxs, of your choosing. While items differ in available materials, the Rogue—Coach’s most popular from the runway—can be seen in 12 options including glovetanned pebble, glovetanned or suede leather, and python and crocodile handles; each piece carries with it a realm of possibilities. An expert leather craftsman will then guide you through the next steps, from determining the interior lining hues and adjoining hardware, to swapping bag straps and dressing the body. Tea rose applique, western-inspired rivets, whipstitch lace, charms and souvenir pins present chic additions to leatherpieces while monogramming offers a more traditional option of self-branding.

Unveiling online and in 88 stores across the U.S. and Canada, Coach Create can be as simple or as complicated as you’d like, with orders ranging from in-store completion to six to 12 weeks for exotic customizations. Personal, pretty and particular to you, the experience allows the enviable bag you’ve always wanted in a new version that no one else has.