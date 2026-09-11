Room Request! Corinthia Palace Malta

Malta has long played a supporting role on screen, its limestone cities and dramatic coastline standing in for destinations around the world. Lately, though, the Mediterranean island has been enjoying more of the spotlight itself. This summer, the Mediterrane Film Festival brought filmmakers, actors and industry insiders to Malta, while Corinthia Palace Malta joined the festivities with Icons of Film, an exhibition of portraits by British-Maltese photographer Lorenzo Agius, whose iconic Trainspotting images helped define a generation of British cinema. The exhibition was staged by Corinthia Palace in partnership with Arts Council Malta and VisitMalta as a satellite event of the festival.

The setting comes with its own history. Surrounded by gardens in Attard, Corinthia Palace began life as a private villa and later became the Pisani family’s restaurant before opening as the first Corinthia hotel in 1968. Directly across from San Anton Palace and its gardens, the hotel feels surprisingly removed from the bustle despite its central location, with Valletta, Mdina and Malta’s Mediterranean beaches all within easy reach.

DuJour spoke with Alexandra Pisani, the hotel’s general manager, to learn more about the property and the room guests request again and again.

What is the most requested room at the property?

Our Grand Suites particularly those overlooking the hotel’s gardens. Room 219 located on the second floor is a particular favorite.

What makes it so special?

I think it’s the combination of space, light and the view. Corinthia Palace is surrounded by gardens, which is quite unusual for a hotel in Malta, and from this room you really feel that sense of greenery and calm. It also feels residential rather than overly “hotel-like,” which is something our guests increasingly value. It has a wonderful sense of privacy while still feeling very connected to the life of the Palace.

What is the nightly rate for this suite?

Around €1500

What is an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an iconic property?

Corinthia Palace is where the Corinthia story began. My father opened the property in 1968, transforming what had originally been a private villa into the first Corinthia hotel. From this one property in Malta, Corinthia grew into an international hotel brand. There is something very special about the fact that, more than half a century later, the original Palace remains at the heart of the company.

What is your personal favorite room, and why?

Room 205. I tend to be drawn to rooms that feel less like hotel rooms and more like somewhere you could genuinely live. For me, it’s less about having the largest room and more about the feeling of the space, the light, the outlook, the proportions and that sense of being tucked away within the Palace.

What is a special perk or amenity the hotel offers that most guests may not know about?

One of the things we are increasingly focused on at Corinthia Palace is creating opportunities for guests to reconnect with themselves. Travel can often become about doing more, seeing more, experiencing more, filling every moment- but we are interested in creating space for the opposite. Through our wellness experiences, gardens and the quieter rituals we are introducing throughout the hotel, we want to encourage guests to slow down, tune into how they are feeling and simply be present. To me, true luxury is increasingly about how a place makes you feel, and whether you leave feeling a little more connected to yourself than when you arrived.

What is your favorite design element on the property?

Villa Corinthia itself. I love that the original building remains such an important part of the hotel. You can feel its history in the architecture and proportions, and I think that gives the Palace a soul that would be very difficult to recreate today. I’m always more interested in spaces that have evolved over time than spaces that feel too perfect.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

The hotel sits directly opposite San Anton Palace, the official residence of the President of Malta, and beside the San Anton Gardens. So despite being only a short distance from Valletta, you wake up surrounded by mature gardens, birds and greenery. It gives the Palace a rather unexpected sense of escape