A Courtside Beauty Ritual

For tennis’s biggest stars, the U.S. Open is as much about looking camera-ready as it is about what happens on the court. For the 18th consecutive year, Julien Farel is bringing his New York beauty expertise to Arthur Ashe Stadium with a pop-up salon designed specifically for players, VIPs and executives. The longtime Park Avenue salon will open its doors on August 21, the first day of qualifying, offering the tournament’s notoriously time-pressed athletes a quick dose of luxury between matches, interviews and appearances. Farel, who was officially named “Hairstylist to the Players” in 2007, will lead a team providing everything from precision haircuts and polished blowouts to braiding, styling, manicures and pedicures.

Over the years, the Julien Farel salon has become a familiar fixture for tennis’s elite, with past clients including Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, Naomi Osaka, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, among others. The appeal is simple: players have little time to leave the tournament grounds for grooming, making the on-site salon a particularly chic convenience. “Our on-site salon offers top New York City luxury pampering services so players can look their best on the court,” Farel says.

This year, the experience extends beyond hair. Farel’s signature shampoo, conditioner, body wash and body cream will be available at the pop-up, while nail services will use shades from the Hermès nail polish collection. The U.S. Open outpost arrives at an especially busy moment for the brand, following the opening of Farel’s new Southampton Village salon this summer. Its flagship location inside the Loews Regency New York remains a 10,000-square-foot beauty and wellness destination, while a Palm Beach location sits on Via Flagler by The Breakers. For the players, it’s one more advantage in a tournament where every detail counts. A fresh blowout, immaculate manicure or perfectly polished braid may not win the match—but it certainly doesn’t hurt when the cameras are waiting.