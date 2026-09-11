The New Phone Call

There was a time when calling a friend meant picking up the phone and dialing a number. No texting, no scrolling, no notifications—just an actual conversation. Tin Can is bringing that idea back, with a decidedly modern twist. Designed for kids, the Wi-Fi-enabled device is essentially a landline for a new generation: screen-free, text-free and intentionally simple. Children can call friends and family without being handed the distractions—and endless access—that come with a smartphone.

The appeal is as much about independence as it is about safety. Parents control approved contacts, quiet hours and call history through a companion app, while the phone operates on a private network that allows only authorized callers to connect. Emergency calling to 911 is included, too. The concept has caught on quickly. Over the past year, Tin Can has sold hundreds of thousands of devices across the U.S. and Canada, largely through word of mouth, building a growing community of families looking for a middle ground between a traditional phone and a smartphone. Pre-orders expanded to the U.K., Australia and New Zealand in May, with international shipping expected to begin in late November.

Even more interesting is the way families are adopting the phones together. Tin Can recently introduced Tin Can Communities, a program designed for schools, sports teams, camps and neighborhoods to adopt the devices collectively. The thinking is simple: If a group of kids has Tin Cans, there are more people to call—and parents may feel more comfortable delaying the smartphone years a little longer. The phone itself costs $100 and comes in four suitably playful shades. Calling between Tin Cans is free with the Tin Can 2 Tin Can plan. For $9.99 a month, the optional Party Line Plan allows children to call approved traditional phone numbers, making it easy to keep in touch with grandparents, family friends and other grown-ups. It may sound like a throwback, but that is precisely the point. In an era when childhood is increasingly mediated by screens, Tin Can makes a surprisingly persuasive case for something wonderfully uncomplicated: giving kids a phone without giving them a smartphone.