Aspen’s Most Stylish Address

Thanks to its home at the Hotel Jerome, French skincare brand Biologique Recherche has brought its coveted French methodology to Aspen with personalized treatments rooted in precision and care. With the new Biologique Recherche Bespoke Facial at Yarrow at Hotel Jerome, trained skincare specialists create a personalized facial experience that will leave skin luminous and sculpted. Each facial deeply cleanses, tones, brightens, hydrates and rebalances the face, neck and décolleté using pure, concentrated and highly active products in combination with advanced therapies to address concerns including acne, rosacea, hyper-pigmentation, sun damage and aging. Skin will be nourished, regenerated and brighter with instant results.

In partnership with the Wheeler Opera House, Hotel Jerome recently debuted a three-course pre-theater menu at Prospect, thoughtfully timed for Aspen’s evening performances. Offered daily, the menu highlights seasonal ingredients and the inventive mountain cuisine that earned Prospect its Michelin Guide recommendation. Designed for a seamless transition from dinner to showtime, the pre-theater menu provides guests with an elegant prelude to an unforgettable night in Aspen.