What a difference a year makes. It was only last January when, following his epic performance in Creed, Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone hit the Golden Globe red carpet en famille with wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone and daughters Sophia, 20, Sistine, 18, and Scarlet, 14. Upon his winning the Globe for Best Supporting Actor, the sensation that was an appearance by the normally low-key Sly and the family Stallone went viral and, suddenly, three new stars were born.

In a recent Hollywood Reporter profile, the daughters Stallone credit that moment as the beginning of the end of what had since been their decidedly private lives. “Except for Sistine, we’ve never really been in the public eye,” Sophia, a student at the University of Southern California, told the magazine. Sistine, the second eldest Stallone daughter, has since had a particularly rapid rise: After signing with IMG Models in 2016, she took the fashion world by storm, appearing on high-profile magazine covers (Town & Country) and catwalks (Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana).

Still, to join the ranks of Miss Golden Globe (an honor previously bestowed on stars like Melanie Griffith, Laura Dern and Dakota Johnson at the start of their careers) marks a new milestone, for all the girls. Not only because they’ll be sharing a stage with all of Hollywood’s A-list, but, as Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Lorenzo Soria noted when announcing the 2017 Miss Golden Globe selection, “for the first time in Golden Globe history, we have proudly selected not one but three Miss Golden Globe representatives.”

Gearing up for their debut at the award ceremony’s 74th installment, which airs Sunday, January 8 and will be hosted by funnyman Jimmy Fallon, the sisters seem well aware of the significance of their appearance. As the youngest, Scarlet, who is still in high school, declared in her conversation with the Reporter: “This is our moment: the Golden Globes.”

