If there’s one language all Miamians speak, it’s shoptalk. Brickell City Centre, the latest retail destination to open in the 305, boasts not only Brickell’s first Saks Fifth Avenue in 30 years but also its first-ever food hall: a three-story, 38,000-square-foot mecca devoted to Italian delicacies. Miamians are giddy over the new U.S. outposts of Acqua di Parma and Italian menswear line Boglioli—just two of the international brands among the center’s 85 tenants.

“We have a strong mix of menswear,” says Debora Overholt, vice president of retail for the developer, Swire Properties. “Several have set a precedent for Miami, like Stitched, which offers made-to-measure suits and a signature scotch lounge.” Other anticipated boutiques include Richard Mille, Westime and Chopard. The dining program is equally eclectic, from a third location of local favorite Pubbelly Sushi to the inaugural American iteration of South African golfer Ernie Els’ Big Easy Winebar & Grill.

701 South Miami Avenue; brickellcitycentre.com.

All Images: Courtesy of Brickell City Centre