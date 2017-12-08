Brooklyn-born Roberta’s mobile pizzeria pops up in the Jungle Plaza for pies like the signature margherita and bee sting (mozzarella, soppressata, honey) through April.

“The setup is like nothing we’ve done before,” said cofounder Brandon Hoy, of its two shipping containers and tented picnic tables. “It’s our twisted take on South Florida.”

It’s a match made in manicure heaven. Vanity Projects, a nail art salon with video art programming relocated from nearby Little River to the same street as The de la Cruz Collection and Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami’s new permanent space.

ERES’s second boutique in the Sunshine State presents a cruise collection that aptly references art galleries and vernissages. Art Basel attendees will appreciate a bandeau’s quirky mustard hue and a plunging, black one piece’s understated, textured jacquard.

St. Roch Market’s Miami expansion doesn’t have the patina of its Victorian-era venue in New Orleans, but the fare is just as tasty. Among the dozen stalls are Itamae, a Japanese Peruvian hybrid, and Yuzu, serving pan-Asian dishes by an Alinea alum. The Mayhaw’s balanced craft cocktails and festive tiki drinks bridge both locations. Its elevated hot toddy blends Gin Mare, the house falernum, black tea, cardamom-infused honey and lemon. “In the spirt of the holidays, it’s called You’ll Shoot Your Eye Out,” said head bartender Derek Brumfield.

Michelin-starred Madrid chef Angel Palacios’s partners with the Pubbelly Group’s José Mendin and Sergio Navarro for Habitat. The trio met through a defunct outpost of Palacios’s Spanish restaurant La Broche in Miami. But don’t think their new venture is about haute cuisine’s foams and gelées. Grilled and raw dishes such as salads and ceviches are more like it.

“We’re doing high-end healthy food,” said Mendin, of their flavorful approach versus bland brown rice. “So people leave feeling better than when they arrived.”

Despite his surroundings, chef restaurateur Michael Schwartz hasn’t really explored Latin American ingredients. The 20-year omission stands corrected with his new Amara at Paraiso, where banana leaf–wrapped cobia and mashed yucca epitomize the Miami table.

“I’ve been in denial of embracing those cuisines, so it’s about time!”

Carlos Garcia, the El Bulli–trained, Venezuelan toque behind Caracas’s Alto, expanded with Obra Kitchen Table. The bucatini octopus carbonara appeal

to his homesick countrymen.