The Weekender: The Hamptons, New York

While the summer season is prime time for Manhattanites to escape to any chic beach town along the glittery eastern coast of Long Island, the Hamptons is where the best of the best land. The Hamptons boasts the most stylish hotels, super sophisticated coffee shops and cocktail lounges, and boutiques filled with gems you will love. If you plan on heading out east this weekend, we have you covered for what to do, where to go, and what to eat. Read below for our complete travel guide to a weekend in the Hamptons.

Where to Stay:

The Maidstone Hotel: A local gem in East Hampton, this hotel is marking its 10-year anniversary this summer. With the introduction of a late-night menu of entertainment, food, and cocktails, the festivities won’t stop when the sun goes down. The main event took place on June 8, with an inaugural Rosé Day at the hotel. Perhaps you’ll spot celebs like Alec Baldwin, Martha Stewart, or Brooke Shields lounging at this property throughout the summer.

The Menhaden: Newly opened, this 16-room boutique hotel on the North Fork offers nautical charm with quirky vintage vibes. Every guest room floor will have a specially curated art gallery and a fridge stocked with local delicacies and beverages for guests to indulge in.

Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina: The third resort under the Gurney’s name, this is a boater’s paradise. Dock at the marina and enjoy waterside food and beverage delivered via bicycle. Stop in to Gurney’s Showfish, the restaurant that will be celebrated for its Sunday brunch menu.

Where to Eat:

Left Hand Coffee: Grab a cup of java at this locally owned coffee roaster in Montauk and feel good about it. Dedicated to producing organic coffee that pays homage to surf culture, Left Hand Coffee uses recycled materials, and its beans are sustainably produced.

Coche Comedor: Featuring vibrant Mexican cuisine and colorful design elements, this new restaurant in Amagansett is a must-visit. A Brooklyn-based graffiti artist painted the indoor wall mural, while seven local artists are responsible for making custom tabletops. Handcrafted local products add to the flair, as does the authentic regional Mexican fare.

Where to Shop:

The Montauk Beach House: The Shop x Tarin Thomas: The summer’s must-shop pop-up experience is curated by jewelry designer Tarin Thomas and hosted at The Montauk Beach House. The Shop x Tarin Thomas will feature stylish accessories, fashions, and more. Plus, the Beach House will also be holding Sunset Chats with Female Founders, the best pool parties, and much more throughout the season.

FIN Montauk: Stop by this boutique for a gold- or silver-dipped fossilized shark tooth. Founded in 2013 by shark wrangler Bella Ornaf, the shop sells necklaces she creates, inspired by her passion for the environment. Each piece comes from far below the ocean’s surface, no sharks are harmed in the process, and a percentage of sales goes to shark conservation orgs.