Where to Detox and Dazzle Out East

The Spa at Topping Rose House

A treasured boutique hotel in the heart of the Hamptons, Topping Rose House perfectly marries historic charm and modern luxuries. The restored 19th-century Bridgehampton property features 22 guest rooms, a farm-to-table restaurant that seats 75, and an impressive wellness program to ensure guests are relaxed and rejuvenated. The Spa boasts a specially curated menu featuring a Swedish massage, deep-tissue massage, prenatal massage, and customized facial. Or you can join a Pilates C.K.T. class, led by classically trained and certified Pilates instructors.

Warren Tricomi Salon

Celebrity hairstylist Warren Tricomi’s eponymous salon offers superior dry cuts, dazzling color, and unparalleled style. With seven locations open across the globe, Tricomi’s international clientele craves excellence at their hair salons. With three locations in Manhattan, including the iconic Plaza Hotel flagship, the next locale was obvious: the Hamptons. At the brand’s East Hampton outpost, Tricomi continues his legacy of creating coveted hairstyles for Manhattanites seeking refuge from the city. If you plan on heading east this season and are in need of a bit of pampering, reserve a chair at Warren Tricomi Salon, and you’ll never look back.

Shou Sugi Ban House

If you’re looking to restore both body and spirit, book a weekend getaway to the first wellness center slated to open in Water Mill this spring. The wabi-sabi-designed retreat sits on three acres of land and will offer a sanctuary for those looking to reflect and focus on self-care. From sound healing to Reiki to yoga and hiking on the beach, the Shou Sugi Ban House is prepared to bring the “simplicity of self” back to the Hamptons. Each day is expected to start with a traditional tea ceremony and end with a fire ceremony. Guests can opt to stay for a multiday restorative retreat or a one-day rejuvenation.