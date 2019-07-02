This New Spot in Montauk is Instagram Gold

The creative and cool atmosphere curated at New York City’s Sel Rrose restaurant was no accident. Former DJ and current restaurateur Kristin Vincent has successfully captured a specific mood and clever moments at her Lower East Side Sel Rrose location with the help of her trusted team of creatives, so why not take her talents to Montauk?

“[Sel Rrose] is still the place where fashionistas, artists, and the avant-garde professionals can gather and be inspired but now is located right on the water in the Hamptons,” Vincent says of her new locale, opening this summer.

With a picturesque waterfront backdrop, Sel Rrose Montauk will offer an Instagram-friendly outpost that feels just as chic and stylish as the LES venue, but with more of a Hamptons vibe. Vincent tapped Francine Monaco of D’Aquino Monaco to design a hand-painted mural and custom banquettes that parallel the LES designscape while simultaneously showcasing a new personality embodied by Montauk. The Candice Kaye Design team, which created the whimsical custom wallpaper for the LES, brought the banquette fabric to life—it will serve as one of the focal points at Sel Rrose Montauk.

“There will be a curiosity cabinet, where guests can view fresh oysters being shucked, and windows that will open to the beach, connecting people to the water. People can expect a lavish but relaxing, beachy feel while being served our beloved cocktails and the Hamptons’ best oysters,” Vincent says.

Taking cues from the stunning new location, Vincent has integrated the freshest seafood and premium oysters into the restaurant’s menu, paying homage to the space’s proximity to the water. Oh, and there will be homemade dipping sauces as well. On the spirits front (because what looks better on Instagram than a pretty cocktail?), the brand’s signature Lavender Piscine will be on the menu, along with an all-natural wine list. “We’re the only place in Montauk focusing on a natural wine list, which is one of the next big trends for the summer. I’m also very excited about our orange wine—it’s the new rosé and the perfect drink for summer,” Vincent reveals.

Inspired by famed interior decorator Dorothy Draper, the newest cocktail and oyster bar to join Montauk’s roster will feature a giant oval bar made of marble where patrons can sit. The golden hour beach photo ops are truly special to the Hamptons. “There are Instagram-worthy backdrops and details around every corner,” Vincent says. She adds that Sel Rrose Montauk will open earlier and close later than most places nearby, making it its very own travel destination on Eastern Long Island.