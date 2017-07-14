Nestled along the South Fork, the Hamptons is Long Island’s most treasured region and a home away from home for many New Yorkers. Here, you can find luxe boutiques next door to historic inns and classic seafood joints in charming hamlets such as Greenport, Water Mill and Bridgehampton. Below are our favorite spots for a perfect weekend on the East End.

Where to Stay:

With a fresh look by the up-and-coming Brooklyn–based design firm Studio Tack, the Sound View, located in the charming hamlet of Greenport, opens this season with fresh accents of rich woods and durable textiles. A waterfront restaurant, piano bar and private beach will make it a welcome stopover for oenophiles visiting the North Fork’s vineyards.

Where to Eat:

Forget surf ‘n’ turf. This season the best Hamptons cuisine is all about fresh, European flavors. At EMP Summer House, an East Hampton pop-up by the Eleven Madison Park team opening in June, Daniel Humm and Will Guidara provide a fabulous new setting for seafood-centric dishes like grilled fish and bouillabaisse. Newly renovated, Oreya reopens in Southampton’s Capri Hotel with a refreshed menu by 21-year-old wunderkind chef Greg Grossman (formerly of Alinea and Georgica), which includes a decadent foie gras hummus. The minds behind Manhattan’s Amali and Il Cantinori are set to debut Calissa, in Water Mill, where Executive Chef Dominic Rice—an alum of Jean-Georges and Narcissa—brings a Greek flair to the leafy enclave. And at Sag Harbor’s just-opened Lulu Kitchen & Bar, chef Philippe Corbet serves up specialties like wood-fired pizzas and a grilled whole black bass. (Request a table near the open kitchen to see him and his team work their magic.)

What to Do:

This summer, Bridgehampton’s Topping Rose House debuts communal Friday night dinner parties in its rustic barn. Expect passed appetizers and specialties like Parmesan-encrusted chicken and tuna tartare prepared by the chefs at the inn’s new Jean-Georges restaurant.

Starting July 16, multimedia artist Clifford Ross installation Light | Waves takes over The Parrish Museum’s lobby, gallery and façade. For the piece, a meditation on the Long Island Sound, Ross developed a new way to digitally print his hurricane photographs on maple veneer. He pairs these with massive LED screens projecting all-encompassing visions of crashing waves. “I have been obsessed with the ocean my whole life, starting with my childhood on the beaches of Amagansett,” he says. “The waves and shifting light of the East End of Long Island are completely mesmerizing.” Following Ross show will be a 35-artist survey of photorealist paintings—some so vivid they’ll make you do a double take—opening on August 6.