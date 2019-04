Dive into the Hamptons at the newest addition to the Gurney’s Resorts roster: Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina, previously known as the Montauk Yacht Club Resort & Marina. Debuting this spring season, and after a $13 million renovation, the 35-acre marina property will deliver an all-encompassing experience for guests during their stay in Montauk.

From fine dining and wellness programming to stellar marina views, the best of the Hamptons will be at your fingertips at this luxury resort.