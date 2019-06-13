Room Request! L’Auberge de Sedona

Set against a backdrop of cascading red rocks are the cottage dotted grounds that make up the idyllic L’Auberge de Sedona. Located just a mile from Sedona’s uptown area, the hotel feels miles away from the central streets. A maze of walkways leads to any one of the 62 private cabins or 26 lodge-style guestrooms, each with unexpected amenities like an outdoor shower or wood burning fireplace. Every element was thoughtfully designed for comfort, from the picturesque porch with plush seating to the heated bathroom floors.

Playing on Sedona’s naturally tranquil surroundings, L’Auberge de Sedona is a place for relaxation and reflection. The crown jewel of the property is Oak Creek, which provides the soundtrack to your stay. At any given time a few ducks can be found frolicking in the waters. In the mornings, guests are invited to feed these feathered mascots while looking out onto the beauty of the land from the adirondack chairs scattered on the creek’s bank. A light morning yoga session is also available to those looking to reach a calmer state of mind. Should guests feel like exploring uptown Sedona, the house car is available for pick ups and drop offs as needed.

L’Apothecary Spa at L’Auberge is an experience that can be taken inside any one of the spa’s newly renovated treatment rooms or in the natural bliss of nature in a private cabana. Pure ingredients are the crux of the spa’s treatments, incorporating local plants to craft an immersive experience. To round out your stay, indulge in the incredible french-inspired pairing menu created with foraged local ingredients. The astounding culinary experience is perched on the dreamily lit bank of Oak Creek. Below, General Manager Anthony Duggan takes us through the most popular rooms on this majestic resort.

What’s the most requested room?

Our most requested rooms are our Creekside Premier Cottages.

What makes it so special?

The Creekside Premier Cottage is specifically located downstream of Oak Creek, staggered along the banks of the water. It is a private, standalone cottage with great artfully nurtured amenities throughout the cottage. Because of its downstream location you have very relaxing sounds of the creek from your private balcony that provides the waterfront view.

What is the rate?

In the summer and winter our Creekside Premier Cottages start at about $600. In the fall and spring our Creekside Premier Cottages start at $1200.

What room is your personal favorite?

Specifically Cottage #19 which is a Creekside Cottage located upstream. It has a great location in proximity to the front desk as well as amazing creek views. My favorite feature is that it is one of our pet-friendly accommodations!

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

We are celebrating our 35th anniversary this year! The Creekside Cottages are original to the property and have their wood burning fireplaces grandfathered in.