Discover The Spirit of Two Icons

American rocker Lenny Kravitz has been cultivating a distinct legacy for himself through his influential music, fashion and film for decades. With hit songs like “Again” and “Fly Away,” along with notable performances in films such as Precious and the Hunger Games series, Kravitz has solidified himself as a staple in entertainment since the early 1990s. As a native New Yorker, Kravitz naturally gravitates towards genre-bending sounds, citing influences from artists like The Jackson Five, Duke Ellington and later in life, rock ‘n’ roll legends like The Rolling Stones and Led Zeppelin.

With his soulful spirit shining brightly in the spotlight down all of his artistic avenues, Kravitz is a true beacon of inspiration for cultural diversity. While straddling his time between Paris and the Bahamas, his creative outlets have grown to include his own design company, Kravitz Design, which has worked with clients such as Morgans Hotel Group, Swarovski, and the Setai Group. His namesake firm is responsible for the artful interior design of 75 Kenmare, a recently completed luxury condominium in New York City designed by renowned architect Andre Kikoski.

His newest venture is the collaboration between Kravitz and leading French Champagne house, Dom Pérignon. Following a slew of chic film noir-styled social media teasers, Kravitz revealed that he would be the Creative Director, Photographer and Designer in partnership with the Moët Hennessy-owned Champagne house, which is part of the LVMH wine portfolio, headed by Vice President Niccoló Ragazzoni. The luxury Champagne house has launched celebrated collaborations across its high-end portfolio in the past featuring artist Jeff Koons, fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld and, now, multi-talented Lenny Kravitz.

The partnership was announced in an edgy and creative way, in the form of a flickering film sequence featuring the four-time Grammy Award winner on a piano at Westlake Studios in West Hollywood, donning his signature shades. Surrounded by flutes filled with Dom Pérignon, Kravitz’s smooth voice reverberates, “My experience with Dom Pérignon has inspired me so much because… it’s such a different world than what I know.” The video closes with the words, “Rendezvouz. September 2018.”

Lacing passion and a touch of funk into all of his projects, Kravitz is an artist at heart with the desire to break down boundaries in more ways than one. In 2011, Kravitz was awarded the honor of Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters, one of France’s highest cultural accolades. Since then, he has continuously focused on defying international barriers in the music industry and beyond, making his partnership with Dom Pérignon an especially inspiring collaboration.

More details on the project will be released later this year, when Kravitz is also slated to release his 11th studio album, Raise Vibration.

Ahead of Raise Vibration’s Sept. 7 release date, Kravitz has embarked on a world tour, spreading his message of inclusion and love across the globe. With nearly three decades of experience and time to evolve into the artist he is today, Kravitz is fully embracing his melting pot of sonic styles for which he has become known.

The album’s first single, “It’s Enough,” offers a politically charged undertone and an eight-minute accompanying video component featuring news footage and public protests against societal injustices. In a press release Kravitz says of the song, “I’ve had enough of racism. I’ve had enough of war. We’ve got to get back on track towards moving forward through higher understanding.”

Contrastingly, the second single off Raise Vibration, “Low,” stars the sexual prowess within Kravitz along with a cinematic climb punctuated by the funky sounds of horns, strings and layered vocals. Raise Vibration, the follow-up to his 2014 Strut, is set to be a bold and creative rebirth for Kravitz, representative of his limitless spirit.

With a creative mind and a signature style, Kravitz will surely bring his smooth swagger to Dom Pérignon this fall, along with an inspiring new collection of ear candy for the world to savor.