It’s a fact that Karlie Kloss sparkles in most situations she finds herself in, whether it’s on a runway, coding at a computer or cutting the ceremonial ribbon for Swarovski’s new Times Square store opening—with Swarovski-crystal bedazzled scissors, of course. Kloss and her timeless beauty have been representing Swarovski since 2016, offering the brand a fresh face and an empowering attitude. “To be on a billboard in Times Square was a pinch-me moment. Even though I’ve been modeling for ten years, that is still so surreal. Like an out-of-body experience,” Kloss says of the newest Swarovski campaign.

As a family business, Swarovski prides itself on being versatile and reaching a range of women. Kloss herself says she grew up with Swarovski pieces as a young girl and now, as a successful entrepreneur, she treats herself to celebratory crystals from time to time. “Every time I reach a new milestone in my career or personal life, I treat myself with a crystal; a little investment,” she says. From statement pieces for special occasions to a crystal to add an extra bit of brilliance to your everyday look, Kloss says she loves the versatility Swarovski achieves.

Complementing her Alex Perry dress and St. Laurent blazer, Kloss donned Swarovski’s Luminous Fairy earrings and ring, plus a ring and bangle combo from the upcoming Spring/Summer 2018 collection. Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Kloss moved the celebration to Hudson Mercantile for a star-studded evening, inspired by New York City itself. With Broadway-style performers, crystalized fire hydrants and cocktail bars disguised as newsstands, the space was transformed to a classic Manhattan street, with a little extra bling, courtesy of Swarovski. DJ Harley Viera-Newton provided the soundtrack for the night, from behind a booth designed to replicate a Times Square subway entrance. Celebrity guests included Morena Baccarin of the upcoming Deadpool 2 movie, Ben McKenzie, AnnaSophia Robb and Sonja Morgan of the Real Housewives of New York City. Click the gallery above for an inside look at this Swarovski-encrusted soirée.

Main image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images