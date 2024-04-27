A New York Apartment In Shades Of Blue

View the gallery

Home to a couple and their two sets of twins, this Midtown West apartment is characterized by bold choices and graphic patterns. Anjali Pollack of Anjali Pollack Design used layered textures, a blue color palette with gold highlights and special details like subtly metallic Venetian plaster ceilings and walls papered in cork to add glamour. “[The clients] are a couple who are confident in their choices and were not afraid to make decisions that reflect their personalities,” explains Pollack.

The sumptuous, inviting apartment uses blue as a base color. “We layered rich tones and hues to provide depth and interest,” says Pollack. “The couple made daring choices, and this allowed our palette to be vivid and exciting.” The clients weren’t afraid to use large-scale, graphic prints on both wall coverings and fabrics. With four young children, ensuring comfort and warmth—not just glamour—was top of mind. “Their home is busy and quite fun, with their four children engaged in lively conversations, warmth, laughter and people chasing each other around,” she says. “The living room, in particular, was designed with entertaining in mind and offers the opportunity to host both formally and casually. We always joke that there is a lot going on in there—fabrics, textures, patterns—but it magically comes together to create one coherent, elegant space.”