Jeff Koons and Louis Vuitton are back for another art-inspired accessories collection, appropriately deemed the second chapter of “Masters,” their successful first collaboration. The latest line of handbags and wallets feature world-famous paintings, including Water Lilies by Claude Monet, The Triumph of Pan by Nicolas Poussin, Luncheon on the Grass by Edouard Manet, Ancient Rome by J.M.W. Turner, Delightful Land by Paul Gauguin and Reclining Girl by Francois Boucher.

The collection is based on Jeff Koons’ own take on iconic paintings, which appropriately bears the same name, the “Masters” series. The bags that showcase The Triumph of Pan by Nicolas Poussin are sold exclusively at the Maison Louis Vuitton Vendôme, the brand’s Paris store. Just like the first Masters collection, the latest bags also incorporate a reconfiguration of the prominent Louis Vuitton Monogram with Jeff Koons’ own initials. Louis Vuitton has never allowed this pattern to be altered until the debut of this highly-coveted collaboration.

The combination of present and past is a prevalent theme in the works of Jeff Koons and Louis Vuitton, both of whom know how to make innovative creations while celebrating accomplishments of years past. The Masters handbags are works of art in their own right; Koon’s signature is inscribed on each creation, which also includes a rabbit-shaped tag as an allusion to his past works. Inside the bag, expect to find a biography and portrait of the artist referenced on the exterior of the bag.

Shop the collection here.