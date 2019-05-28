DuJour Navigation

  • DuJour Facebook
  • DuJour Twitter
  • DuJour Instagram
  • DuJour Pinterest
  • DuJour Tumblr
  • DuJour Google Plus

Inside DuJour‘s Cover Party With Naomi Watts

DuJour kicked off Memorial Day weekend with summer cover star Naomi Watts at Brooklyn Chop House in Southampton

Written by Kasey Caminiti
Photographed by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

View the gallery

DuJour Magazine along with Publisher Jason Binn toasted to the upcoming summer cover star actress Naomi Watts at Southampton’s Brooklyn Chop House this past weekend. The annual Memorial Day weekend kick-off celebration was presented by Whispering Angel’s Paul Chevalier and was the perfect way to start the holiday weekend. Watts arrived in a chic blue linen ruffled frock and was all smiles as she mingled with guests and took several photos. The actress’s boyfriend Billy Crudup stayed by her side throughout the soirée as the pair savored light bites and celebrated DuJour‘s stunning summer cover.

The evening’s notable attendees included Gustaf Demarchelier, Tracy Demarchelier, Jason Weinberg, Stratis Morfogen, Billy Crudup, and more. Click through the gallery above for an inside look at the party.

  • DuJour Facebook
  • DuJour Twitter
  • DuJour Pinterest
  • DuJour Google+
  • Share DuJour
Tags:
STORIES DUJOUR