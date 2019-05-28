Inside DuJour‘s Cover Party With Naomi Watts

View the gallery

DuJour Magazine along with Publisher Jason Binn toasted to the upcoming summer cover star actress Naomi Watts at Southampton’s Brooklyn Chop House this past weekend. The annual Memorial Day weekend kick-off celebration was presented by Whispering Angel’s Paul Chevalier and was the perfect way to start the holiday weekend. Watts arrived in a chic blue linen ruffled frock and was all smiles as she mingled with guests and took several photos. The actress’s boyfriend Billy Crudup stayed by her side throughout the soirée as the pair savored light bites and celebrated DuJour‘s stunning summer cover.

The evening’s notable attendees included Gustaf Demarchelier, Tracy Demarchelier, Jason Weinberg, Stratis Morfogen, Billy Crudup, and more. Click through the gallery above for an inside look at the party.