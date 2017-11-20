View the gallery

Hair stylist to the stars Felix Fischer’s work can be found in Harper’s Bazaar and Nylon Magazine, to name just a couple. Fischer is celebrated for an eclectic personal style that is inspired by his worldly travels to destinations like Japan, Paris, Milan and Switzerland, his birthplace. “I don’t go by designers,” he says. “I draw inspiration from the people on the streets of wherever I am. Plus, I’m always on the look out for a great vintage piece to mix into my wardrobe.” He adds that he’s always been inspired by classical pianists, violinists and musicians and singers in the arts. “There is is much talent that goes into their performance. It’s amazing to see and really gives me strength,” he says.

Fischer has had the opportunity to style the likes of high-profile celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Kate Winslet, Natalie Portman and others during the over-25 years he’s been in the industry. On working with such strong personalities he says, “You always have to find a way to navigate through certain moods and stressful situations. Since the celebrity is being looked at through a microscope, it is stressful to make sure their hair looks flawless, so you wind up being the closest person to them.”

From magazine shoots to runway shows, Fischer is used to being on the road for work. When prompted about his best piece of advice, Fischer credits finding a hobby or exercise to help stay healthy and sane. “Staying grounded in this business can be hard and it can screw with you,” he candidly admits. “You deal with a lot from travel for clients and jet lag to strong personalities. Keeping a mind and body balance is important.” Fischer reveals that he focuses on ballet but it’s key for everyone to find what they love.

