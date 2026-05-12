Eyes Wide Open

In a beauty landscape increasingly defined by subtlety, blepharoplasty (the surgical refinement of the eyelids) has become a talked-about treatment for those seeking to look unmistakably refreshed rather than overtly done. Two things cause a heaviness in the upper eyelid area: excessive upper eyelid tissue, either skin or muscle, and the falling of the brow, causing brow skin to descend and contribute to laxity of the upper eyelid. “A good candidate for blepharoplasty is someone with excess upper eyelid skin, under-eye bags, or a persistently tired appearance that does not reflect how they feel,” says New York City oculoplastic plastic surgeon Dr. Robert Schwarcz.

A blepharoplasty is done in-office with local anesthetics and sedation in under a few hours. Within two weeks armed with oversized sunglasses, your sutures are removed and you’re fully back in action. “Initial swelling and bruising are most noticeable during the first one to two weeks, and many patients feel comfortable returning to daily activities/work within about seven days,” says Dr. Schwarcz. By the two-week mark, the majority of visible signs of surgery have improved significantly and the results are evident between one and three months after. But there is no one-size-fits-all solution. “Successful rejuvenation depends on correctly identifying the underlying cause—whether it is excess skin, volume loss, or brow position,” says Dr. Schwarcz. “One of the most notable trends is a shift toward combination approaches that address the eye area more holistically. Rather than treating the eyelids in isolation, patients are increasingly combining blepharoplasty with brow lifts, laser treatments, or other skin-quality procedures to achieve more balanced results.”

But when is a blepharoplasty not sufficient? “When the underlying issue is actually brow descent,” says Dr. Schwarcz. “When the brow sits low, it can push down on the upper eyelid and create the appearance of excess skin. In these patients, performing a blepharoplasty without addressing the brow can lead to an imbalanced result. A brow lift becomes an important adjunct when there is noticeable brow ptosis, particularly along the outer brow, or when patients are subconsciously raising their forehead to compensate. Treating both areas together often will give a more natural and comprehensive rejuvenation.”

For mild droopiness, not excess skin, Botox and other neurotoxins, when injected properly and by a skilled professional, can lift the brows, causing the eyelids to appear less saggy and the eyes more open. “However, neurotoxin injections are not a suitable solution for patients who have a lot of excess skin on and around the lids, or ptosis (a condition in which the eyelid muscle is weak),” says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman of the Shafer Clinic in Midtown Manhattan. What about other injectables? “For patients who have hooded eyes and/or mild drooping, filler can also be an appropriate solution,” says Dr. Engelman. “When injected into the correct areas of the face, it can create a lifting effect that raises the lid and opens up the eye area.” Unlike injectables that require regular maintenance, surgical eyelid rejuvenation offers results that can last for years, even decades. “Non-surgical options such as laser skin tightening and dermal fillers can help create a mild lifting effect or improve skin quality, particularly when the issue is related to brow position or early skin laxity rather than true excess eyelid tissue,” says Dr. Schwarcz. “However, when there is significant loose skin or protruding fat causing hooding, these treatments cannot physically remove or reposition tissue. In these cases, a blepharoplasty remains the only definitive solution.” Perhaps the greatest appeal of blepharoplasty lies in its longevity.