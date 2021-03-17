Loeffler Randall is The Retail Therapy You Need Right Now

Cult accessories label Loeffler Randall has opened its first store in SoHo housing its shoes, bags, jewelry, accessories and, now, ready-to-wear. The 600-square-foot boutique is designed by architect and interior designer Poonam Khanna, founder of UNIONWORKS, who worked alongside the brand’s founder Jessie Randall and her team. “We know our customers love coming to us directly for the most extensive offering of Loeffler Randall, so having a store is the tangible version of that,” says Randall. “We can service them better with an additional touch point. I see the store not only as a place for selling and discovery, but as a creative laboratory as well.” The New York–based brand was founded by Randall and her husband (now CEO) Brian Murphy 16 years ago. The serene jewel box of a boutique feels calm and warm and design features include curving walls, a built-in sofa under a curved archway and ripple-fold drapery panels that evoke the label’s iconic, handmade pleats. Plaster walls, natural wood, woven floor coverings and velvet fabrics in vibrant hues add a rich, warm look to the space. “The store design is focused on spatial simplicity and an edited palette that feels calm, warm and concise,” says Randall. “I’m very inspired by natural, raw materials.”