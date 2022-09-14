The Ritz-Carlton New York Opens in NoMad

View the gallery

The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad, the newly constructed hotel and residences developed by Flag Luxury Group, brings the brand’s unparalleled service and refined elegance to Madison Square Park. “With an exquisite design that blends the best of the brand and the destination, combined with the finest amenities, culinary offerings and highly personalized service, the hotel delivers an experience tailored to today’s luxury guest,” says Donna McNamara, Ritz-Carlton’s global brand leader. The brand tapped several design teams, including Rafael Viñoly Architects, Rockwell Group and Martin Brudnizki, to create the interiors and showcase an impressive art collection, curated by Culture Corps and Yvonne Force Villareal, that includes Pat Steir, Ross Bleckner and Donald Baechler. The ground-up hotel’s 250 residential-style guest rooms include 19 suites, with 16 one- and two-bedroom penthouse residences. All the culinary venues and in-room dining are helmed by Michelin-starred chef José Andrés. The 6,800-square-foot signature spa includes eight rooms offering treatments like the Augustinus Bader signature facial, The Method.