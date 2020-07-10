Rich with a storied past, Boston is one of the most eclectic cities on the East Coast and one of the oldest in the United States. Visitors will find charming cobbled streets, dynamic art and culture and of course, delicious eateries tucked away on the picturesque side streets. Affectionately referred to as “Bean Town,” Boston offers some of the best New England cuisine from seafood to baked beans. While there are plenty of quaint boutiques and local shops to check out, Boston is also home to some of the most luxurious and upscale shopping. From Bulgari to Hermés, you’ll be able to shop the finer things in life while here. Get the most out of your weekend getaway to Boston with this travel guide.

Where to Stay:

The prime location of the Kimpton Nine Zero Hotel is a huge selling point for the property, but upon entering, you could be anywhere in the world and you’d still feel right at home. Situated directly on Tremont Street, the hotel faces the Boston Common park, the Freedom Trail and dozens of adorable restaurants and coffee shops. Relax in your room for a bit and enjoy the modern and sophisticated design before heading out to explore the city. Stop in to the Highball Lounge for a cocktail, perhaps!

Where to Eat:

The city of Boston has truly made a name for itself within the food category. From gourmet cuisine to local coffee shops, the city offers something for everyone, and it’s all pretty much delicious. If you’re looking for the most-perfect Instagram post, head over to Yvonne’s, a dreamy restaurant placed in a vintage-styled space filled with crystal chandeliers, velvet sofas and hand-clipped Calcatta marble floors. The shareable plates make for the perfect dining experience with friends.

Marliave is the oldest chef-owned restaurant in Boston and serves decadent French and Italian cuisine. The dinner menu includes highlights like Duck Liver Ravioli and Beef Wellington while the Espresso Bar will give you just the pep in your step you need during the afternoon!

For a casual bite to eat, check out Joe’s American Bar and Grill. Located on the posh Newbury Street, you can stop in for a laid-back lunch in between your shopping extravaganza.

What to Do:

With such a rich history, you can’t ignore Boston’s past. Make your way to the Freedom Trail, a 2.5-mile walking route of the most historic sites in the city and you’ll get a full scope of the story of the nation’s founding. The Boston Common is the oldest city park in the United States and is great for an afternoon visit. Check out the Ether Monument and the swan boast in this public park before making your way to the Parkman Bandstand, which is great for photos!

Pay a visit to the Old State House that has stood as a symbol of liberty in Boston since it was built in 1713. It was here that several civic events took place that sparked the American Revolution.

Following your taste of history, you’ll want to make your way over to Newbury Street for your shopping fix. With luxury brands such as Chanel, Burberry, Tiffany & Co. and Restoration Hardware, this block caters to the high-end shoppers.

Main image credit: @boston