Designing Luxury From The Ground Up

The O.C. is a hub for great design that really encompasses livability and a luxurious yet laid-back feel,” architect Chris Brandon says about the region where he lives and works. The Oregon native graduated from the architecture program at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, and honed his design skills working for multiple architecture firms before establishing his own practice in 2009. He and his team soon became sought-after for their understanding of Southern California living and how they translate coastal lifestyles to sophisticated residential and commercial projects.

Whether it’s a hillside home with sweeping views of the Pacific featuring an open floor plan and cutting-edge materials, a shingle-clad beachfront home or a modern retreat in the Rocky Mountains, Brandon taps into the spirit of each place. “The region definitely plays a role in our projects, as most of our clients are located near the beach,” he explains about his Orange County clients. Maximizing indoor-outdoor flow is key, as is using materials that are both aesthetically pleasing and up to the challenges posed by coastal conditions.

In recent years, demand has grown for Brandon’s services across the country, and he is currently working on projects in L.A., Santa Barbara, Colorado and on the East Coast. Locally, Brandon Architects’ dramatic, futuristic scheme for the luxury Strand Hotel in Dana Point remains highly anticipated. Meanwhile, Brandon continually hones his contemporary sensibility by listening closely to his clients and following technological advances in the field that enhance both practical considerations and the creative process. “Our capability to share our projects with our clients through our VR resources has really changed their level of engagement and the way in which we do business,” he says. “It’s been a huge change from simply looking at drawings. This has played an integral part in getting clients excited about their new homes.”