During shelter-in-place, shoe designer extraordinaire Manolo Blahnik has been working from his home in Bath, England. With a career spanning nearly 50 years, the Spanish-born designer has become one of the world’s most influential footwear designers. “Shoes help transform a woman,” he says. His designs and sketches have appeared in museum exhibitions and numerous books (the latest being 2017’s The Art of Shoes). He collaborated with director Sofia Coppola on the costumes for her 2006 film Marie Antoinette (the film went on to win the Academy Award for Best Costume Design).

He’s also an Honorary CBE and has won awards like the Footwear News Lifetime Achievement Award and the British Fashion Council Outstanding Achievement Award. With more time on his hands, the artist and designer has been doing lots of sketching and cooking.

So, Manolo and his niece, brand CEO Kristina Blahnik, are debuting the Blahnik family recipe collection and releasing special recipes on the brand’s website as part of its Smiles initiative to give people something to look forward to during this difficult time. “It is our hope that you find joy in the act of cooking and comfort in these delicious dishes during this time of isolation,” explains Kristina.