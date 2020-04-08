Manolo Blahnik Launches a Colorful Initiative to Encourage Positivity

Luxury fashion designer Manolo Blahnik has just brought a little bit of color into our lives by launching the initiative, Smile, The Art of Colouring. In light of the outbreak of COVID-19 and the chaotic and uncertain times we now find ourselves in, the brand is working to lift spirits and help focus on improving mental stability by providing inspiration and spreading positivity in this time of self-isolation and self-quarantining.

Drawing is an activity very close to Manolo’s heart and to the Manolo Blahnik brand. The team is now asking friends to take part in this initiative and do the same. The design house has created a selection of Manolo’s original outline sketches available to be downloaded at home and colored in with whatever colors you prefer. Manolo hopes these sketches will provide hope and a creative outlet to those around him during this challenging time.

“Creative freedom is a form of escapism, something we need now more than ever. I have used my creativity not only to entertain my own imagination but also in hope that I bring happiness to others and make them smile! This time, I ask the world to do the same–let us all spread joy, share creativity and inspire one another,” Manolo Blahnik says.

At manoloblahnik.com you will find five sketches available to download and just waiting to be turned into your own works of art. The brand invites all participants to share their creation on Instagram using #ManoloBlahnikSmiles to allow the Manolo Blahnik community to enjoy all of the masterpieces created.

This initiative is made in support of Manolo Blahnik’s partnership with the Mental Health Foundation, which has provided an incredible resource for looking after mental health with management tips, working methods, acts of kindness during this incredibly difficult time.