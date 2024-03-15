Chanel Does Dallas

View the gallery

Chanel has reopened its boutique in Dallas at Highland Park Village. The 6,500-square-foot store was designed in partnership with longtime Chanel collaborator Peter Marino and showcases the entire Chanel universe including clothing, shoes, handbags, watches and fine jewelry and fragrance and beauty. Designed to feel like a private residence, the two-story space is is a modern blend of serene neutral tones and accents of pink, gold and yellow. Past the matte black granite entryway featuring a Peter Marino-designed bronze commode, clients will discover handbags and accessories as well as the fine jewelry and watch salons (the J12 watch collection and Coco Crush fine jewelry collections). At the back of the boutique, a glistening gold and polished black room is reserved for fragrance and beauty. Upstairs, the ready-to-wear salon features a dynamic mix of antique and contemporary furniture and decorative art including chairs by the Italian furniture designer Augusto Bozzi upholstered in custom fabrics, lion sculptures from the Italian ceramicist Bruno Gambone, custom gilt tables from the French-Swedish artist Ingrid Donat and a 12-paneled 18th-century Chinese Coromandel screen. Artwork by Andrei Molodkin, Johan Creten, Heinz Mack, Vera Luter, Mario Deluigi and François Morellet are on display throughout.

The store opens with Virginie Viard’s spring/summer ready-to-wear collection, inspired by freedom, movement and the seaside gardens of Villa Noailles, a modernist home in Hyères, France, designed by the architect Robert Mallet-Stevens in 1929. Lightweight tweed and neoprene suiting, striped terry cloth jackets, swimsuits, lace dresses and trousers and transparent organza separates made for layering. “I tried to bring one thing and its opposite together in the coolest way possible,” says Viard. “And the gardens and swimming pool of the villa Noailles, that exceptional setting, lend themselves to that rather well.”