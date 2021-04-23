Your Aspen, Colorado Travel Guide

Where to Stay

Go from the snowy slopes to a welcomed hot seat at the Hotel Jerome this season. Part of the Auberge Resorts Collection, the property is now offering a special outdoor après-ski experience in the hotel’s chic courtyard where guests can cozy up in Galanter & Jones heated outdoor furniture after a day of skiing. The hotel has also partnered with Casa Dragones to offer guests a customized tequila menu with lovely libations such as the property’s signature cocktail, the Giddy Up Toddy. Adorned with cowhide rugs, leather chairs and chic couches—stylish seating that offers adjustable temperature and an ergonomic shape so you stay comfortable for hours—the outdoor setting is sophisticated and cozy. There’s also a clever hibachi setup where guests can cook their own pu-pu platters on personal charcoal grills.

Where to Eat

Tokyo-born chef/restaurateur Daisuke Nakazawa has brought a branch of his Michelin-starred New York City restaurant Sushi Nakazawa to Aspen this year with his partner, entrepreneur Ryan Chadwick. The space that formerly housed Chadwick’s Grey Lady restaurant has gotten a modern facelift for its new tenant. With a sushi and sashimi omakase as well as a selection of a la carte nigiri, sashimi, hot and cold appetizers and entrees and an extensive menu of sake and Japanese whiskeys, the restaurant ups the Aspen ante.

New York City-based bar and restaurant Dante has taken over The Snow Lodge for the winter season. Located at the base of Aspen Mountain, Dante at The Snow Lodge delivers the ultimate après-ski experience, featuring a chic, retro ski-designed restaurant and outdoor patio with scenic seating and fire pits, as well as live music, shops and wellness programming. “You couldn’t ask for a better spot when you come off the mountain for a cocktail,” says Dante co-owner Linden Pride. Breakfast and lunch and an après-ski cocktail hour menu mirror the offerings at Dante’s two downtown New York City locations, with all available for take-out and delivery through the Dante App. “We developed a dedicated menu of hot cocktails for outdoor dining with drinks such as our Hot Smoked Toddy, Hot Buttered Rum, Spiked Coffee and more,” says Pride. “We’ve also brought over our most popular dishes like our pappardelle all’ragu with wild boar, which is perfect after a big day of skiing.” The Aspen crowd has been eating it up so far and the Dante owners are already thinking about how to stay longer in the mountain town. “We’ve been exploring ways to expand into the Aspen market for some time, and when the opportunity arose to partner with The Snow Lodge, we were so happy everything came together and we were able to make it work,” explains Pride.

Where to Go

Dalwhinnie Farms has elevated the dispensary game in the heart of downtown Aspen with its boutique-like approach. Upon entering the elite storefront, customers are welcomed into a world of quality locally grown cannabis products ranging from creams and other topicals to an assortment of edibles. The store is decorated with a mix of modern and antique pieces curated from across the globe alongside luxe leather goods, unique jewelry and even Rolex watches.