DuJour Navigation

Party Like an Egyptian

Almost 300 guests descended on Ibiza for a birthday celebration so elaborate it turned a rock quarry into an otherworldly stage

Written by Marshall Heyman

View the gallery

Though it’s been a month since it took place, people are still talking about the 50th birthday party the event planner Bronson van Wyck threw for his sister Mimi in Ibiza. No doubt it was the party of the year, and one people will gab about, well, at least until van Wyck throws another one.

Almost 300 guests—among them Glenn and Amanda Fuhrman, John and Gela Taylor, Stacey Bendet, Darren Star, Jill and Harry Kargman, Celerie Kemble, Meredith Melling and Zach Iscol, singer James Blunt, Dana Goodyear, Nancy Walker, Naomi and Rowan Hajaj, Bonnie Morrison, Leslie Stevens, Indre and Justin Rockefeller and Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman—descended on the Balearic Island in mid-August to watch the Eclipse and then, the following night, dance the night away in a rock quarry (sometimes used for local music festivals) as redesigned by the van Wycks and their team.

There were: multiple musical acts, plentiful pans of paella, contortionists, a replication of the Nile, a full-scale pyramid, a singer who sang “Walk Like an Egyptian,” another who sang “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” several dj sets, lots of gold-dusted bare abs and must-be-seen-to-be-believed laser-mapped animation projected on the surfaces of rock boulders.

In a lot of ways, it felt like walking on to a movie or stage set. “The guests are the actors in the show,” explained Bronson “We create the mise en scene, and we give them the stage directions. And then there’s that amazing moment when it stops becoming my party, and the guests become the party.”

In January of this year, Bronson read that Ibiza would be the best place to see the totality of the Eclipse. So he texted five or six people suggesting they throw a party around it. “None of them bit, and I thought, Somebody has to do it,” he said. So he suggested his sister use it as the backdrop for her birthday. “Throwing parties is like the love language in our family,” Bronson explained.

What made it so exciting for the Van Wycks was that, this time, they were their own clients. “There wasn’t anyone to say no,” he said. “There wasn’t anyone to say, ‘This idea is too wacky.’ It was just the art. It was just the creative. What we typically do is very collaborative. It’s a lot of listening and adapting somebody else’s vision, and this was a pure implementation of our own.”

“Throwing a party is my favorite thing to do,” he continued. “I was up until 4:30 in the morning last night planning parties I don’t have clients for.”

 

Tags:

STORIES DUJOUR

  • Franklin’s Is The New Salon To Know

    Founded by Jessica Gillin and Xavier Velasquez, Franklin’s brings a quiet, art-filled approach to hair on Franklin Street More

  • Flatiron’s Newest Address

    With London Clay Townhouse, Andrew Heiberger and Howard Lev are transforming a historic Manhattan townhouse into an intimate collection of luxury residences More

  • Check In To Hotel Bloomingdale’s

    Bloomingdale’s 59th Street flagship is getting a hotel-inspired makeover, complete with a spa, lobby café, cocktail bar and plenty of things to take home thanks to The Ritz-Carlton More

  • Party Like an Egyptian

    Almost 300 guests descended on Ibiza for a birthday celebration so elaborate it turned a rock quarry into an otherworldly stage More

  • Food As Medicine, Delivered

    Laroot World is bringing medically vetted, heritage-inspired meals to the wellness set, with protocols designed around everything from longevity and immunity to fertility and hormone balance More

  • Jordan Firstman Goes Behind The Camera

    Jordan Firstman debuted his film Club Kid, a film about life, fatherhood, and the NYC party scene, at the Cannes Film Festival More