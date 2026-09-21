Food As Medicine, Delivered

Laroot World, founded by Natasha Poniatowski, is a premium nutrition service taking a more considered approach to meal delivery and is beloved by fashion insiders like Lauren Santo Domingo, Gucci Westman, Marlo Laz and Claire Olshan. Rather than simply counting calories or packaging another iteration of “healthy” food, Laroot builds ready-to-eat meals around a food-as-medicine philosophy, drawing on Traditional Chinese Medicine, Ayurvedic principles and Western nutrition and science. The meals are organic, gluten-free and medically vetted, with recipes inspired by ancestral food traditions from cultures around the world.

The premise feels particularly timely. As wellness moves beyond the gym and into every aspect of daily life, what we eat has become part of a larger conversation about longevity, immunity, hormones and overall vitality. Laroot has responded by creating tailored nutrition protocols addressing specific areas including longevity, fertility, postpartum, autoimmune concerns, hormone balance and oncology. Its approach is guided by medical advisors spanning both Eastern and Western traditions.

Among those advisors are registered dietitian Maya Feller, who focuses on immunity and hormonal balance, longevity specialist Dr. Amanda Kahn, Ayurvedic physician Dr. Avilochan Singh and Traditional Chinese Medicine women’s health specialist Naria Diaz Chi. The team also includes specialists in postpartum and fertility, autoimmune health and oncology.

The food itself is central to the experience. Laroot emphasizes heritage dishes and globally rooted cooking rather than treating wellness as a reason to strip food of its character. Ayurvedic spices and local ingredients, for example, are incorporated into recipes with the intention of bringing traditional nutritional knowledge to the modern table. As Ayurvedic doctor Nidhi Bhanshali Pandya puts it, the spices and local ingredients give each dish the power of Ayurvedic knowledge.

The company’s positioning has already earned recognition beyond the wellness world: Laroot World is a 2026 Slow Food Snail of Approval Awardee, an accolade that underscores its connection to quality food and thoughtful sourcing. Ultimately, Laroot is tapping into a shift in the way we think about wellness. The next generation of healthy eating may have less to do with restriction and more to do with intention: food that tastes good, comes from longstanding culinary traditions and is thoughtfully considered for the way it can support the body.