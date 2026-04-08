La Ligne Celebrates Ten Years

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Since its founding in 2016, La Ligne has built a loyal following around the enduring appeal of the stripe—creating elevated wardrobe essentials designed to empower women with effortless style and self-expression. In celebration of its 10th anniversary, La Ligne’s co-founders Molly Howard, Valerie Macaulay and Meredith Melling are marking the milestone with the launch of The Perfect 10, a capsule collection highlighting the brand’s signature wardrobe pillars. The collection distills La Ligne’s most beloved categories—tailoring, shirting, knitwear, denim and everyday essentials, into a curated assortment of timeless pieces designed to form the foundation of a modern wardrobe.

At the center of the collection is The Perfect Suit, including the Perfect Suit Jacket ($395) and Perfect Suit Trouser ($325) offered in classic Midnight and Brown, alongside the relaxed Perfect Trouser in Sand ($350). The capsule also spotlights elevated wardrobe staples such as The Perfect Shirt ($195) in White and Blue, a striped statement version ($275), the Perfect Pant ($325), and the Perfect Robe ($395). Rounding out the offering is the Perfect Shirt Dress with Slip ($495), an effortless piece that embodies La Ligne’s signature approach to polished ease. The collection further expands on the brand’s everyday essentials with a selection of casual staples, including the Perfect 10 Tee ($135), the Perfect Breton ($115) in White/Black and White/Cobalt, the Perfect Track Pant ($275) in Navy/White, and the Perfect Jean ($250).

Knitwear—a category synonymous with La Ligne since its earliest days—appears in the Perfect Sweater ($275), offered in Ivory, Navy, and Ivory/Navy Stripe. To bring the collection to life, La Ligne turned to Connie Britton, photographed in Los Angeles by Zoey Grossman and styled by Alex Harrington. “Reaching ten years is a meaningful milestone for us,” says Howard, Melling and Macaulay. “The Perfect 10 celebrates the pieces that define La Ligne—timeless essentials that feel both polished and effortless and that our community returns to again and again.”