Hublot Debuts An Artistic Collaboration With Jeff Koons

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Swiss luxury watchmaker Hublot celebrated a new creative chapter with American artist and new ambassador, Jeff Koons, unveiling four new collaboration timepieces during a special evening in New York City’s art-centric Chelsea neighborhood at Studio 525. United by a shared drive to challenge convention, Hublot and Koons seamlessly fused art and watchmaking together through their distinct passion for innovation, bold expression and imagination.

The evening marked the launch of Hublot and Koons’ multifaceted collaboration introducing the: Classic Fusion Balloon Dog Collection and the MP-14 Origin by Jeff Koons. Together, these new collections merge Koons’ artistic vision with Hublot’s distinctive watchmaking expertise. The Classic Fusion Balloon Dog reimagines Koons’ iconic Balloon Dog through Hublot’s signature design language, while the MP-14 Origin brings his distinctive and thought-provoking aesthetic to an exceptional horological creation, further connecting contemporary art to fine watchmaking.

Guests experienced the new collaboration within a striking, immersive environment, where soaring white walls were illuminated by animated projections of Koons’ emblematic “Balloon Dog” sculptures. The dynamic setting brought the Jeff Koons artistic world to life. Meanwhile, the MP-14 was presented in a more intimate, dramatically lit showcase, where artful light projections accentuated the wonders of the universe and highlighted the intricate details and craftsmanship of each elaborate technical element of the special timepiece design.