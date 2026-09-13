Thom Sweeney Opens On Madison Avenue

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There are tailoring brands, and then there are tailoring worlds. Thom Sweeney has always leaned toward the latter—less a label than a way of living in clothes. This summer, that philosophy lands on Madison Avenue, where the British house will open its first true New York flagship, expanding a quietly global footprint that already stretches from Mayfair to Soho, West Hollywood and the Miami Design District. “New York has always held a special place in our hearts,” says co-founder Thom Whiddett. “Opening in Soho was a defining moment, our first step internationally, and the start of our journey in the U.S. Eight years on, moving to Madison Avenue feels like a very exciting and natural progression.”

Beloved by a certain breed of leading man—Glen Powell, Michael Fassbender, Leonardo DiCaprio, Andrew Garfield—Thom Sweeney has built its reputation on a deceptively simple idea: tailoring that meets men where they actually live. Not in theory, not in tradition for tradition’s sake, but in motion across work, travel, weekends and everything in between.

The brand’s origins are pure Savile Row. Founders Whiddett and Luke Sweeney met in 2003 at Timothy Everest, where Whiddett served as head cutter and Sweeney ran made-to-measure. Their training instilled the rigor of traditional British tailoring, but their instincts pushed them toward a softer, more fluid silhouette that reflected how men were beginning to dress. By 2009, they had opened their first permanent store and the proposition was clear: the precision of Savile Row, recalibrated for modern life.

That recalibration is most evident in the clothes themselves. Thom Sweeney’s house style—natural shoulder, clean lines, ease through the body—rejects stiffness in favor of movement. It’s tailoring that doesn’t announce itself so much as it integrates, whether in a sharply cut suit, a louche linen shirt or the kind of knitwear that quietly upgrades an entire wardrobe. The offering now spans everything from formal tailoring to knitwear, loungewear, accessories and shoes.

Bespoke tailoring is crafted entirely from scratch, beginning with an individual paper pattern created for each client. Each bespoke suit requires up to 80 hours of meticulous handwork. Every garment is shaped by five pairs of hands: cutters, tailors and finishers using several thousand hand stitches. The process is overseen by head cutter Max Whitaker. The Savile Row–trained Whitaker will now take up permanent residence at the Madison Avenue flagship, anchoring its bespoke program and reinforcing what has always set Thom Sweeney apart: a commitment not just to product, but to process. Clients move through a series of fittings over eight to 10 weeks, the suit evolving incrementally toward something that feels less like clothing and more like a second skin. Even the made-to-measure offering, produced in specialist Italian workshops, carries a similar attention to nuance, using proprietary fitting garments to map the body in detail. “This is the most important opening of Thom Sweeney’s career to date,” says Sweeney. “It is not only a significant moment for us as a company, but one we believe matters for British tailoring more broadly.”

Which is where the new store takes an unexpected turn. Because if tailoring is the foundation, hospitality is the atmosphere. At the center of the space sits Sol’s, a cocktail bar and lounge that feels less like a retail add-on and more like a private club slipped discreetly into the back of the room. Named for Sweeney’s father-in-law Sol Kerzner, the legendary hotelier behind Sun International, Atlantis Resorts and One&Only, the result is a space that blurs the line between shop and social hub. Clients might come in for a fitting and stay for a drink. Or come for a drink and, eventually, a suit. “We’ve put a great deal of thought and care into creating a space that feels homey,” says Whiddett. “We always want our clients to feel at ease, welcomed and inspired when they walk in!”

In a retail landscape increasingly defined by speed and scale, Thom Sweeney’s Madison Avenue flagship offers something slower, more deliberate. A place where clothes are made with patience, and where the act of buying them feels less transactional than personal. Less like shopping, in other words, and more like belonging.