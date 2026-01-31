Net-A-Porter’s Brigitte Chartrand On What’s Next

As chief buying and merchandising officer at Net-a-Porter, Brigitte Chartrand helps steer one of the world’s most prestigious luxury fashion retailers through an era of rapid change, balancing commercial sensibility with a keen eye for creativity and cultural relevance. Chartrand’s approach to buying reflects a larger philosophy about fashion’s role in people’s lives: it should be inspiring, personal and grounded in real-world wearability. Whether its bold monochromatic looks. oversized Saint Laurent earrings or pieces like the updated Loewe Amazona bag, she’s shaping seasonal selections that feel exciting yet relevant to the Net-a-Porter shopper. Chartrand’s vision for spring blends playfulness with polish, trend forwardness with timeless design and creative daring with commercial savvy—a balancing act that sets both her and Net-a-Porter apart in the crowded world of luxury fashion retail.

DuJour caught up with Chartrand about what trends she saw emerging from the global runways—and what will soon be reflected in Net-a-Porter’s curated selection for spring/summer 2026.

What was your first job in fashion?

It was in the late 90s, working in wholesale at Diesel. From there, I went on to work as a stylist and model booker.

What is the best advice you’ve received in business?

To involve key stakeholders from the very beginning of any project that you are leading. Also to be a supportive partner in business, it helps build trust and ultimately leads to a better outcome. These approaches will take you a long way in your career.

What does a typical day look like for you?

During the week, my days are fully dedicated to work. So, on weekends, I love to start my day with an early hot yoga or pilates class, followed by meeting up with friends—ideally with a visit to a vintage furniture fair after lunch.

How would you describe your current style?

Denim is a constant in my wardrobe and I wear it most of the time, however lately I’ve been gravitating towards mini skirts and short sweater dresses. I love styling them with flat thigh highs for a look that feels both effortless and elevated.

What is your process at the start of buying season? How do you go about choosing trends for any given season?

At the start of each season, I focus on emerging micro trends that feel authentic and interesting. I look at how we can tap into them early, react quickly and develop them in a way that resonates with our customer.

What are three fashion items you can’t live without?

My jeans are definitely number one, they’re the foundation of my wardrobe. I also love a statement coat. Even when I lived in L.A., I found myself investing in far more jackets than I realistically needed, I couldn’t resist. And while the search for the perfect white t-shirt will probably never end.

Heading into the spring 2026 season, what are you excited about trend wise?

Personally, I’m really excited for the Versace collection to drop on Net-a-Porter. There are so many pieces in the collection that I already have my eye on, including a few of the accessories, We also have Willy Chavarria launching on site which I’m very excited about and, as always, I have my eye on a few pieces from The Row.

What are the six must-have items from Net-a-Porter on your shopping list?

Alaïa bodysuit

Christen boots

Rick Owens Moncler jacket

Sophie Buhai bag

Juju Vera necklace

Khaite jeans

How do you survive fashion month?

I try to prioritize early nights as much as possible. Sleep is absolutely key during such a busy period. I also make sure to schedule in quality time with some close friends, usually over an intimate dinner as it really helps keep my energy balanced. If I can go for lunch at Mokonuts or squeeze in a foot massage at the tail end of Paris, then I’ll be very happy.