Check In To Hotel Bloomingdale’s

Bloomingdale’s is inviting New Yorkers to check in without ever leaving Manhattan. Through October 19, the retailer’s iconic 59th Street flagship is showcasing Hotel Bloomingdale’s, an immersive experience created in partnership with The Ritz-Carlton. Inspired by the rituals and pleasures of a luxury hotel stay, the temporary takeover turns some of the store’s spaces into a series of travel-minded destinations spanning fashion, beauty, wellness, home and lifestyle. At the heart of the experience is the Carousel, where a curated assortment of more than 55 brands includes 14 making their Bloomingdale’s debut, as well as lifestyle brands Diptyque, Petit Plume and Frette. The merchandise is organized around five hotel-inspired stops: Travel, The Spa, Room Service, Souvenirs and Newsstand. The Travel section is stocked with journey essentials from brands including Alex Mill, Marvis and C.O. Bigelow, while The Spa leans into the more indulgent side of a getaway with La Prairie. The hotel fantasy continues throughout the flagship. Studio 59 has been transformed into a Ritz-Carlton-inspired hotel bar serving destination-driven cocktails influenced by properties including The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection and Ritz-Carlton Reserve. At the La Prairie Spa residence, guests can book a limited-time facial designed to boost hydration and help repair the skin barrier, with the experience centered around the brand’s new Swiss Pristine Collection.