Luxury skincare brand La Prairie is celebrating the launch of its newest collection, Pure Gold, with facial treatments at its hotel partner Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills’ La Prairie Spa. The Swiss beauty brand’s new Pure Gold Diffusion System was designed to address dry, dull and fragile skin. Gold particles add instant radiance while replenishing actives nourish and revitalize the skin’s surface. “Gold is like no other metal because its atomic structure and the way its electrons are arranged are very special,” says Dr. Jacqueline Hill, the brand’s global director of strategic innovation. “Gold provides immediate radiance when applied to the skin.”

The three hero products, Radiance Concentrate, Radiance Cream and Radiance Eye Cream, are richly textured and potent. “The collection is a blend of four active ingredients: gold particles of an average size of 60 microns, spherical submicron particles of pure gold with a replenishing peptide and a polyphenol attached to the gold particles’ surface, as well as the peptide and the polyphenol each in free form. The Pure Gold products act both in the short and long term to provide immediate radiance and revitalize the skin over time to bring back lost resplendence.”