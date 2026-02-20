Beyond the Gift Shop

In a new limited-edition collaboration, The Ritz-Carlton has partnered with Parisian accessories house Kilometre Paris to translate the spirit of four sun-drenched resorts into a capsule collection of vibrant, handcrafted travel pieces. Drawing inspiration from the golden light and salt-air glamour of The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara, The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island and The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami, the collection channels the character of each coastal enclave into pieces designed for life in motion. Think painterly palettes that echo Pacific sunsets and Atlantic blues, playful motifs that nod to beach grasses, boardwalk sand balmy evenings by the sea.

Kilometre Paris has deep relationships with artisans across Morocco and India for its bags. Every signature Undercover Basket begins in Essaouira, Morocco where mountain palm leaves are harvested and woven through a meticulous process. The final flourish—narrative embroidery applied entirely by hand—tells a story unique to each destination, transforming a practical carryall into a keepsake rich with memory and meaning. The accessible collection is rounded out with a 100 percent Khadi cotton bandana, hand-spun in India and designed as the ultimate chameleon accessory. Styled as a headwrap for a morning market stroll, knotted as a neck scarf for a seaside lunch or fashioned into a beach-ready top, it carries playful references to coastal life while embodying centuries-old textile traditions.

Beyond beauty, the collaboration carries purpose. In keeping with The Ritz-Carlton’s longstanding commitment to community stewardship, a portion of proceeds benefits Community Footprints, the brand’s global social and environmental responsibility platform, supporting initiatives in each resort’s local community. It’s a thoughtful echo of the brand’s belief that true luxury extends beyond the guest experience to uplift the places that make those experiences possible. These are souvenirs in the truest sense designed to travel well beyond a single season.