Your Favorite Fashion Labels Just Launched Denim

Founded in 2016 by Molly Howard, Meredith Melling and Valerie Macaulay, stripes-focused brand La Ligne recently launched a three-silhouette denim collection named for each of the brand’s founders.

La Ligne‘s approach to denim follows the same philosophy as the main collection, designing elevated essentials that quickly become closet staples. The Molly (high-rise, non-stretch, straight-leg), Valerie (high-rise skinny in super-soft, super-stretch cotton) and Meredith (high-rise, cropped, flare) styles pair well with the brand’s signature T-shirts and sweaters. The campaign for the launch stars Selma Blair.

La DoubleJ, the Milanese brand famed for its maximalist designs, has debuted a six-piece line of jeans with a second collection to follow in September. The collection features over-dyed and laser-printed denim with patterns, intricate embellishments and embroidered details.

“I’ve never been much of a jeans woman, but only because I’ve always struggled to find a pair that really activates my joy switch,” says LaDouble J founder J.J. Martin. “That’s what excites me so much about our jeans: We designed them with all these intricate details, like removable feather cuffs, overdyed laser-prints, embossed leather tags and jacquard embroideries, to really elevate them from the everyday staple into something truly special.” The three silhouettes (flare, Fancy Crop, and the oversized Better Than Your Boyfriend’s Jean) ensure you’ll find the fit that’s right for you.