From Tired to Taut

In a beauty landscape increasingly defined by subtlety, blepharoplasty (the surgical refinement of the eyelids) has quietly become the gold standard for those seeking to look unmistakably refreshed rather than overtly done. Two things cause a heaviness in the upper eyelid area: excessive upper eyelid tissue, either skin or muscle, and the falling of the brow, causing brow skin to descend and contribute to laxity of the upper eyelid. “A droopy brow should be treated with a brow lift and excessive eyelid tissue should be treated with an upper blepharoplasty,” says Dr. Andrew Timberlake, a board-certified plastic surgeon in New York City. “Often, people only need one or the other, but sometimes people need both to address their concerns. There is real danger in performing an aggressive upper blepharoplasty on someone whose skin excess is contributed to by drooping brows. More and more patients are realizing that the endoscopic brow lift is an essentially invisible procedure [tiny incisions are hidden behind the hairline] that can dramatically improve the appearance of your eyes with minimal downtime.” Each procedure is done in-office with local anesthetics and sedation in under a few hours. Within two weeks armed with oversized sunglasses, your sutures are removed and you’re fully back in action.

Perhaps the greatest appeal of blepharoplasty lies in its longevity. Unlike injectables that require regular maintenance, surgical eyelid rejuvenation offers results that can last for years, even decades. “There are no devices that substitute for surgery when it comes to the need to remove skin, muscle and/or fat around the eyelids,” says Dr. Timberlake. “A blepharoplasty is the only way to definitively address the anatomy. A good candidate for surgery has healthy eyes, a reasonable excess of tissue that can be safely removed via surgery, and is seeking a natural refresh.”

For mild droopiness, not excess skin, Botox and other neurotoxins, when injected properly and by a skilled professional, can lift the brows, causing the eyelids to appear less saggy and the eyes more open. “However, neurotoxin injections are not a suitable solution for patients who have a lot of excess skin on and around the lids, or ptosis (a condition in which the eyelid muscle is weak),” says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman of the Shafer Clinic in Midtown Manhattan. What about other injectables? “For patients who have hooded eyes and/or mild drooping, filler can also be an appropriate solution,” says Dr. Engelman. “When injected into the correct areas of the face, it can create a lifting effect that raises the lid and opens up the eye area.”

Not Ready to Go Under the Knife?

Blepharoplasty surgery offers great results but before you book, consider these non-invasive options. “Non-invasive or less invasive options may be best for patients with mild drooping and sagging,” says Dr. Engelman. “If the patient is only interested in a small adjustment, these treatments are an ideal substitute for surgery. They can also be a great way to maintain more tightness and lift of the eyelids for a longer period of time, before getting surgery.”

Upneeq

Upneeq is the first and only FDA-approved prescription eye drop clinically proven to lift upper eyelids for adults with low-lying lids (also known as acquired blepharoptosis). The once-a-day eye drop offers a simple, non-invasive option to visibly open and awaken the eyes—albeit temporarily. “It’s incredibly easy and the clinically backed results appear quickly and last up to eight hours,” says Dr. Engelman.

Everesse

The Everesse device leverages single pulse energy delivery to ensure the release of consistent radiofrequency (RF) energy without treatment gaps, ensuring sustained thermal energy in both the papillary and reticular dermis. “I love Everesse,” says Dr. Engelman. “Patients typically notice results immediately after the treatment, with optimal results in three to four weeks.” This painless and quick 30-minute therapy can be done twice, two to three months apart, and results are seen instantaneously. “During an RF treatment, radiofrequency waves penetrate deep into the skin, heating lower layers of the dermis in order to stimulate collagen and elastin synthesis and create a firming effect,” she says.