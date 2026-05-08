Costa Brazil Opens Flagship Store At Hudson Yards

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Costa Brazil has opened a boutique at Hudson Yards. This location embodies the essence and spirit of the brand, offering visitors a serene and immersive environment. Designed to feel warm, intimate and lived-in, the space features a curated mix of Brazilian founder Francisco Costa’s personal objects and books, creating a home-like atmosphere that invites guests to slow down and connect with the brand. The full Costa Brazil product range is on offer spanning haircare, skincare, body care, fragrance and home, while also debuting two exclusive products: detoxifying and energizing Breu Soap Bar and hand-crafted Breu Incense. The store will also serve as a dynamic hub for community and cultural engagement, hosting monthly activations, including conversations with artists and creatives and rotating installations with Brazilian furniture designers and art galleries. The project has been developed in close collaboration with creative partner Alexander May, whose role extends across spatial conception, curation and execution. The result is a coherent environment that reflects Costa’s personal aesthetic while introducing a more structured spatial language. The interior is defined by a restrained material palette, including stained black wood, concrete and natural finishes. Custom-designed furnishings, including platform daybeds, sofas and low tables, establish a consistent architectural rhythm throughout the space and the curatorial approach integrates pieces from Francisco Costa’s home in Bellport, Long Island.