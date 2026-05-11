Tod’s Launches The Marlin Collection

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Tod’s has launched the Marlin project, a collection inspired by the legendary boat once owned by John F. Kennedy. It pays tribute to a lifestyle of simple and authentic pleasures, a day at sea, a conversation among friends, the slow rhythm of summer, where conviviality meets natural and timeless elegance. This relaxed and understated spirit bridges the Italian lifestyle, of which Tod’s has always been a global ambassador and the refined yet relaxed attitude typical of Hyannisport and New England. A bond that Marlin itself has strengthened: for over twenty years, the boat has sailed the waters of Capri, which has become its new home. The Tod’s collection’s pieces and accessories, designed for both men and women, capture this balance between sophistication and spontaneity. Nautically inspired materials and details engage in dialogue with leather, Tod’s signature material, creating products suited for life at sea and outdoors. The palette is rendered in shades of green and cream, a direct homage to the colors of the boat that inspired the project. The Tod’s collection includes the Marlin Bomber jacket, Marlin loafer, a canvas-and-leather bag, which can be personalized with playful charms, a silk scarf depicting the Marlin and the white-and-green-striped Greca Belt.