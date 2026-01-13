A Guerlain Wellness Spa Opens In NYC

A Guerlain Wellness Spa has opened at the newly-reopened Waldorf Astoria New York. Managed by Trilogy Spa Holdings and spanning 22,000 square feet, the spa is Guerlain’s largest in the world. “With the debut of Guerlain Wellness Spa, we are proud to welcome the largest Guerlain spa in the world to Waldorf Astoria New York,” says Luigi Romaniello, managing director, Waldorf Astoria New York. “Designed as a true sanctuary for our guests, residents, and community, it brings together world-class design, cutting-edge technology and personalized care, offering an unparalleled wellness experience in the heart of Manhattan.” Located on the hotel’s fifth floor, the spa features 16 treatment rooms, including two VIP double suites, a cryotherapy chamber, an infra-red sauna and steam room, Moroccan hammam, arctic snow cave for a specialized cold therapy experience and three lounges. Guerlain Wellness Spa offers an array of traditional services, as well as holistic wellness programs built around the four foundational pillars of Guerlain wellness: nutrition, movement, sleep and mindfulness.

“This exceptional destination embodies Guerlain’s Art of Wellness, a legacy deeply rooted in our DNA since 1850,” says Gabrielle Saint-Genis, the CEO of Maison Guerlain. “With this opening, we proudly continue our legacy of combining French art de vivre and exceptional savoir-faire to redefine the future of well-being.” This Guerlain Wellness Spa offers a range of bespoke facial and body treatments. The Orchidée Impériale collection provides exceptional anti-aging facials with intense regenerating powers, while tailor-made facials are formulated to purify, hydrate or regenerate the skin. For men, a dedicated selection of facial and body treatments, such as the Skin Saver Facial and Muscular Energy massage, are available to refresh and nourish the skin and body. The design, artfully crafted by Wimberly Interiors, draws from Waldorf Astoria New York’s legendary Art Deco heritage and Guerlain’s refined Parisian legacy, resulting in interiors that balance contemporary style with a timeless appeal. A palette of soft whites and warm woods, accented by delicate infusions of color and metallic accents creates a cohesive and inviting atmosphere that aligns with the hotel’s distinctive identity. This week, a Guerlain boutique at the Waldorf Astoria will open offering a full retail experience. Located in the lobby, the boutiques will showcase Guerlain’s High Perfumery, skincare and beauty treasures.