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Cucina by Casa Tua at One Hanson Place

Cucina By Casa Tua Will Open At One Hanson Place

Cucina By Casa Tua is coming to One Hanson Place, bringing world-class dining and hospitality to Downtown Brooklyn

Written by The Editors of DuJour

Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment announced a new partnership with hospitality brand Casa Tua to bring Cucina by Casa Tua to One Hanson Place in Downtown Brooklyn, recently acquired by Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment. Located just steps from Barclays Center, One Hanson Place will be reimagined as a dynamic hospitality and cultural destination in 2027. As the parent company of Barclays Center, Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment is extending that expertise beyond the arena walls for the first time. “The acquisition of One Hanson Place represents a strategic opportunity to expand beyond Barclays Center, apply that expertise in a new setting and partner with best-in-class brands like Casa Tua to bring this vision to life as part of our long-term commitment to the borough and beyond.” “Growth has always been very deliberate for us,” said Miky Grendene, co-Founder, Casa Tua. “It’s about extending our version of hospitality–our quality, connection, and care–to a wider audience without losing the intimacy that makes Casa Tua special. One Hanson Place is a remarkable, historic setting, and with Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment, we share a clear vision for how to approach it: with the utmost respect for the landmark building, the neighborhood and the people who will bring it to life every day.” An evolution of Casa Tua’s original fine-dining restaurant with locations in Miami, Aspen, Paris, New York and most recently Capri, Cucina offers a larger-format, neighborhood-driven expression of the brand, rooted in Italian cuisine and everyday hospitality. Additional features of the building are expected to include a lounge, private dining and special event spaces.

One Hanson x Cucina by Casa Tua

Cucina by Casa Tua at One Hanson Place

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