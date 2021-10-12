Dr. Dendy Engelman Shares New Technologies to Try

It comes as no surprise that after Labor Day, patients are clamoring to see their beloved dermatologist for a seasonal tune-up. “Every year at this time, I have a huge influx of patients who come in looking to correct the damage they have done to their skin over the spring and summer,” says top board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon Dr. Dendy Engelman. “In office, I have multiple modalities to address these concerns: chemical peels, intense pulsed light, photodynamic therapy and fractionated CO2 treatments. At home, patients want to restart their prescriptions for retinoids to help build collagen and elastin and reverse sun damage.”

The New York City dermatologist, who works out of the Shafer Clinic at 535 Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, talks to DuJour about the latest technologies she’s employing on her clients.

Injectables

“I’ve seen a huge uptick in injectables like Botox Cosmetic, Kybella and dermal fillers for the eyes, neck and jawline. When you simply look in the mirror head-on, the shadows and imperfections are less noticeable—but as people spend so much time on video calls these days, they have started to notice features that they are not so happy with. So, while filler and Botox in the periorbital and forehead areas are part of my patients’ regular maintenance, they are now starting to ask for injections like Kybella, which is great for reducing small areas of fat under the chin, and adding Voluma to help restructure and build out the chin and jawline.”

Lumenis NuEra Tight

“For skin smoothing and cellulite reduction, I love the new Lumenis NuEra Tight device, which uses multifocal radiofrequency energy to stimulate all three aspects of the dermal components—collagen, elastin and extracellular matrix polysaccharides like hyaluronic acid. When you increase the density of the dermis, it improves the overall smoothness of the skin structure, thus improving the appearance of cellulite. This noninvasive, zero-downtime treatment uses multiple handpieces to heat up the skin’s surface and is best suited for treating the face, upper arms, abdomen, flanks, buttocks and thighs. I recommend four to six treatments (each session is $800–$1,000) for clients who have cellulite or skin laxity—think post-pregnancy, when abdominal skin has been stretched to extremes. I’m really excited about it.”

QWO

“I recommend getting three QWO injections (the first and only FDA-approved injectable for the treatment of cellulite in women for use on the buttocks) three weeks apart. The injections take about 10 minutes—leaving plenty of time to get your Botox or a HydraFacial. There can be some localized bruising after the injections, but studies show most bruising lessened after each treatment and resolved in less than 21 days. QWO ranges from $1,000-$1,500 per session depending on the severity of the cellulite. I love that QWO was studied on all skin types and ethnicities, because women of all shapes, sizes and colors have cellulite!”

Active Ingredients

“As much as we try to prevent UV damage throughout the summer by wearing our sunscreen and staying out of the sun, we often head into fall with some accumulated damage, dullness and perhaps hyperpigmentation. I love active ingredients like AHAs and BHAs for removing dead skin cells and resetting our natural, healthy glow. In-office peels and facials are, of course, a fantastic way to do this. For those who prefer at-home skincare, Glo Skin Beauty offers a variety of professional-quality peel box kits designed for easy at-home use. I love their Retinol + C Smoothing Peel—it’s a great dose of antioxidants and anti-aging ingredients for the skin. Retinol, of course, is key for preventative anti-aging. I recommend that patients begin using it regularly, starting as early as their twenties.”

Emsculpt NEO

“For those looking for fat cell reduction and muscle toning with no downtime, Emsculpt NEO is a great noninvasive solution that combines two therapies in one by combining radio frequency and high-intensity focused electromagnetic energies (HIFEM) to activate around 24,000 supramaximal muscle contractions in a single 30-minute session—which is equivalent to doing the same number of crunches or squats—resulting in 25 percent more muscle and 30 percent less fat, on average. The treatment now has full-body treatment capabilities with the latest release of smaller paddle applicators for the biceps, triceps, inner and outer thigh, calves and saddlebags. The type of contraction activated with NEO is one that cannot be achieved by a standard workout/motion. I recommend patients do four 30-minute sessions over a four-week period.”